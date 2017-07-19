Brewers' Ryan Braun: Receives Wednesday night off
Braun is not in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Pirates.
The veteran outfielder has a hit in each game since the All-Star break, but he'll get another routine night off to keep him fresh for the remainder of the season. Eric Thames will slide out to left field to replace him, allowing Jesus Aguilar to pick up a start at first base.
More News
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: In lineup Friday•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Expected to return Friday•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Held out of Sunday's finale•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Dealing with cramping•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Exits Saturday with calf tightness•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Starting at DH for Friday's matchup•
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.