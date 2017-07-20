Brewers' Ryan Braun: Remains out Thursday

Braun (calf, wrist) remains out of the lineup Thursday against the Pirates.

Braun was given the day off Wednesday due to lingering calf and wrist soreness, and his absence will extend into the series finale. Hernan Perez will get the starting nod in left field in his place.

