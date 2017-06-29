Brewers' Ryan Braun: Rips first homer since return
Braun went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's loss to the Reds.
After doubling in his first game off the DL, Braun proceeded to clear the fence in his second one, so it looks like he's feeling pretty healthy now. With a career-low .273 BABIP, his batting average is likely headed for positive regression, especially with Braun's hard-contact rate at a career high. As long as Braun can stay on the field, he's still capable of producing elite stats.
