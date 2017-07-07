Brewers' Ryan Braun: Starting at DH for Friday's matchup

Braun is batting third and slated as the designated hitter Friday against the Yankees.

With the Brewers beginning a three-game set in the Bronx, the team gets a chance to keep the bat of Hernan Perez in the lineup by starting him in left field and moving Braun to the DH. The 33-year-old has been on a tear since returning from the DL with a calf injury, batting .281 with a 1.031 OPS over eight games.