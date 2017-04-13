Brewers' Ryan Braun: Subject of trade talks
The Brewers remain in touch with the Dodgers about a possible trade involving Braun, Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com reports.
Morosi also noted that Braun would be a good fit for Los Angeles' NL West rivals, the Giants. The Brewers may be a bit more urgent to trade Braun before July 31: On May 24, Braun will attain 10-and-5 rights, which come with complete control over any potential trade destination. A move to Los Angeles would be a downgrade in park factor, as Miller Park remains one of the league's best hitter's havens. Still, a place in an already dangerous Dodgers lineup -- or even as one of the bigwigs of a somewhat mediocre Giants order -- would do nothing to jeopardize Braun's elite talent. Los Angeles could use another dangerous right-handed hitter to cure its woes against lefties, let alone a long-time star.
More News
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...