Brewers' Ryan Braun: Subject of trade talks

The Brewers remain in touch with the Dodgers about a possible trade involving Braun, Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com reports.

Morosi also noted that Braun would be a good fit for Los Angeles' NL West rivals, the Giants. The Brewers may be a bit more urgent to trade Braun before July 31: On May 24, Braun will attain 10-and-5 rights, which come with complete control over any potential trade destination. A move to Los Angeles would be a downgrade in park factor, as Miller Park remains one of the league's best hitter's havens. Still, a place in an already dangerous Dodgers lineup -- or even as one of the bigwigs of a somewhat mediocre Giants order -- would do nothing to jeopardize Braun's elite talent. Los Angeles could use another dangerous right-handed hitter to cure its woes against lefties, let alone a long-time star.