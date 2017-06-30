Cordell (back) was put on the minor-league DL on Friday.

Cordell has been tearing it up with Triple-A Colorado Springs, hitting .284/.349/.506 with 10 home runs and 45 RBI in 68 games this season. The 25-year-old is one of the top prospects in Milwaukee's system, but will have to recover from the setback before getting a chance to shine in the majors. There is no clear indication on a timetable for Cordell at this time, although the Brewers will likely release information about their outfielder soon.