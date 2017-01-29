Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that Gennett would play multiple positions during spring training, including the outfield, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The emergence of Jonathan Villar last season along with the second-half promotion of prized shortstop prospect Orlando Arcia leaves Gennett without a full-time starting role entering 2017, so in an attempt to find extra at-bats, Gennett will look to increase his positional versatility. The Brewers' outfield is fairly crowded with a number of interesting options and Hernan Perez is another utility option for Counsell, but if Gennett can prove capable as an outfielder or at another spot on the diamond, he should at least find semi-regular starts against right-handed pitching. Gennett owns a career .294/.330/.446 batting line against righties, compared to a .187/.237/.254 line versus southpaws.