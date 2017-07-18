Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Being evaluated for neck and knee strain
Vogt is being evaluated for a left knee strain and a neck strain after a collision at home plate caused him to leave Monday night's game in Pittsburgh.
Official word on the severity of his injuries should be available shortly. Vogt was able to leave the field under his own power with trainer assistance, but a trip to the disabled list is not out of the question.
More News
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Leaves game after collision•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Not starting Sunday•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Hits bench versus lefty Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Heads to bench vs. lefty•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Retreats to bench Sunday•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Gets another start Saturday•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...