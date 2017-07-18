Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Being evaluated for strains to neck, knee

Vogt is being evaluated for a left knee strain and a neck strain after a collision at home plate caused him to leave Monday night's game in Pittsburgh.

Official word on the severity of his injuries should be available shortly. Vogt was able to leave the field under his own power with trainer assistance, but a trip to the disabled list is not out of the question.

