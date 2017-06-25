Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Claimed by Brewers
Vogt was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Sunday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
Vogt was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Thursday but was quickly nabbed up by the Brewers three days later. It's not expected that Vogt will slide into a starting gig for his new National League club, as current starting catcher Manny Pina has been a solid contributor -- both offensively and defensively -- for the Brewers this season. Vogt was an All-Star in 2015 and 2016, but was hitting just .217 when DFA'd by the Athletics last week. It's possible that he will displace Jett Bandy (.211 average) as the Brewers' second catching option moving forward.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Vogt: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Stephen Vogt: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Vogt: Retreats to bench Monday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Vogt: Sits out Saturday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Vogt: Retreats to bench versus lefty Thursday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Vogt: Watches from bench Tuesday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...