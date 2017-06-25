Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Claimed by Brewers

Vogt was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Sunday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

Vogt was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Thursday but was quickly nabbed up by the Brewers three days later. It's not expected that Vogt will slide into a starting gig for his new National League club, as current starting catcher Manny Pina has been a solid contributor -- both offensively and defensively -- for the Brewers this season. Vogt was an All-Star in 2015 and 2016, but was hitting just .217 when DFA'd by the Athletics last week. It's possible that he will displace Jett Bandy (.211 average) as the Brewers' second catching option moving forward.