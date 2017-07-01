Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Gets another start Saturday

Vogt is starting behind the dish and hitting sixth Saturday against the Marlins, and appears to have moved into the primary catcher role.

After hitting a pair of home runs Friday, Vogt seems to have a pretty firm hold on the starting catcher duties against right-handed pitching. Vogt was awful with Oakland, but is on track to turn things around, thanks largely to playing half his games in Miller Park. Look for Manny Pina to start against southpaws.