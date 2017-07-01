Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Gets another start Saturday
Vogt is starting behind the dish and hitting sixth Saturday against the Marlins, and appears to have moved into the primary catcher role.
After hitting a pair of home runs Friday, Vogt seems to have a pretty firm hold on the starting catcher duties against right-handed pitching. Vogt was awful with Oakland, but is on track to turn things around, thanks largely to playing half his games in Miller Park. Look for Manny Pina to start against southpaws.
More News
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Powers Brewers offense with two homers Friday•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Claimed by Brewers•
-
Athletics' Stephen Vogt: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Stephen Vogt: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Vogt: Retreats to bench Monday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Vogt: Sits out Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...