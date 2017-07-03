Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Heads to bench vs. lefty
Vogt is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Orioles.
Despite knocking two homers in his first five games for the Brewers, Vogt will take a seat for the second straight game as Manny Pina draws the start. While Vogt seems to have taken over the starting backstop duties from Pina, he'll still receive his fair share of days off, especially when the Brewers are facing a left-handed starter; Vogt is slashing just .071/.176/.071 in 14 at-bats vs. lefties this season.
