Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Hits bench versus lefty Wednesday

Vogt is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles.

The Orioles are trotting yet another lefty out to the mound Wednesday, so Vogt will head to the bench for a night off. Manny Pina will assume catching duties for the evening.

