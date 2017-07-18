Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Leaves game after collision
Vogt left Monday's game in Pittsburgh with an apparent head/neck injury after a collision with Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Kuhl was waved home on a single to right field but was called out after an ugly collision with Vogt at the plate. An official announcement has yet to be made, but team trainers were stabilizing Vogt's head/neck area while he was down. The veteran catcher was moving his arms and legs throughout the process and eventually walked off the field with the assistance of trainers.
