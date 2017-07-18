Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Listed as day-to-day with knee injury

Vogt reported that he's most concerned with the knee injury he sustained Monday and that he's day-to-day, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Vogt was evaluated for a left knee strain and a neck strain after being lifted from Monday's game following his collision at the plate, but it sounds like the knee injury is a bit more worrisome than the neck ailment at this time. We'll have a better idea of the injury's severity when the MRI results are revealed. For now, he'll be listed as day-to-day.