Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Listed as day-to-day with knee injury
Vogt reported that he's most concerned with the knee injury he sustained Monday and that he's day-to-day, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Vogt was evaluated for a left knee strain and a neck strain after being lifted from Monday's game following his collision at the plate, but it sounds like the knee injury is a bit more worrisome than the neck ailment at this time. We'll have a better idea of the injury's severity when the MRI results are revealed. For now, he'll be listed as day-to-day.
More News
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Being evaluated for neck and knee strain•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Leaves game after collision•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Not starting Sunday•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Hits bench versus lefty Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Heads to bench vs. lefty•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Retreats to bench Sunday•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...