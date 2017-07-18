Brewers' Stephen Vogt: MRI reveals MCL strain

Vogt was diagnosed with a strained MCL in his left knee and is expected to miss at least one month, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

This is a tough blow to the Brewers, as he had turned things around at the plate since joining the team earlier in the summer. This means that the Brewers will need to employ Manny Pina as the primary catcher and Jett Bandy as the backup until Vogt is ready to go again. No timetable for the veteran catcher's recovery process has come forth, but that should emerge in the coming days.