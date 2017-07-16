Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Not starting Sunday
Vogt is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.
Vogt will take a seat against right-handed opposing starter Jeremy Hellickson, showing he is not quite in a true platoon situation with fellow backstop Manny Pina. Vogt will see more starts than most backup catchers, though, making him rosterable in deep formats. He had started three of the last four games heading into Sunday's series finale.
