Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Powers Brewers offense with two homers Friday

Vogt went 2-for-3 with two homers and three RBI in Friday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.

He didn't waste much time in making an impact for his new club, hitting a solo shot in the fifth inning and then what proved to be the game-winning two-run shot in the seventh. Vogt only had four homers in 54 games for Oakland this year but 32 combined over the prior two seasons, and the 32-year-old could yet have a big second half spending half his games in Miller Park.