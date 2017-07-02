Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Retreats to bench Sunday

Vogt is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

With a strong start with his new club, it appears that Vogt may have overtaken Manny Pina as the team's starting catcher moving forward. Despite that designation, it's safe to assume that Pina will continue to spell the 32-year-old on a semi-regular basis. Vogt will head to the bench Sunday with Pina drawing the start, batting sixth.