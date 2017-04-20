Milone allowed a single run on just three hits while striking out five batters over five innings during Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.

Milone was in line for the win through five frames, and his smoke-and-mirrors pitch arsenal was extremely effective Wednesday. Unfortunately, the Milwaukee bullpen allowed six runs, and left the 30-year-old southpaw still chasing his second win of the campaign. Milone entered Wednesday's outing with a career 4.20 ERA and 6.43 K/9, though, so there isn't a lot of fantasy value outside of NL-only settings.