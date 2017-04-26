Brewers' Tommy Milone: Picks up three-inning save Tuesday
Milone gave up one run on two hits and a walk while striking out three over three innings of relief to notch his first save of the season in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Reds.
It's only the left-hander's second career save. The lone run off Milone came on an Adam Duvall solo shot and he's now given up four homers in his last three appearances and 13 innings, making him a risky fantasy play even if were to move back into the rotation.
