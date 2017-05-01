Brewers' Tommy Milone: Sent down Monday
Milone was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Monday.
With the return of Matt Garza to the Brewers' starting rotation, Milone was relegated to the bullpen before being replaced on the roster by right-hander Rob Scahill. The move is somewhat surprising, given that Milone was the only southpaw in Milwaukee's bullpen, but the 30-year-old conceded a run in each of his six outings this season (15 runs through 21 innings). He could draw some interest on waivers due to his major-league experience as a starter; otherwise, he'll likely head to Triple-A Colorado Springs.
