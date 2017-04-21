Brewers' Tommy Milone: Will move back into bullpen role
The Brewers announced Friday that Milone will give up his starting spot to Matt Garza (groin) next time through the rotation.
Milone did not open the year in the Brewers' rotation, but he was needed almost immediately with Junior Guerra injuring his groin Opening Day, and made three starts over the last two weeks. He held his own over his last two outings, giving up just four earned runs over 10 innings and picking up a win, but with Garza set to return, manager Craig Counsell decided Milone would be the pitcher to cede his spot in the rotation. Milone will likely work in middle relief for the time being, and would likely be the top option should the Brewers need another starter in the near future.
