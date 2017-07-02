Brewers' Travis Shaw: Dealing with slight back discomfort
Shaw suffered some minor back spasms Saturday but will likely be available off the bench during Sunday's game against the Marlins, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Manager Craig Counsell decided to give Shaw the day off Sunday after he reported of dealing with back discomfort Saturday. The fact that he's reportedly able to come off the bench if needed suggests that the injury is very minor, though he should be considered day-to-day moving forward.
