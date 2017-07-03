Brewers' Travis Shaw: Exits after being hit by pitch in hand
Shaw was removed from Monday's game against the Orioles in the top of the third inning due to a left hand injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Shaw looked to be in pain after he was struck on the hand by a pitch during his second-inning at-bat, but after consulting with the team trainer, he was initially allowed to stay in the contest and take his base. He later came around to score on Manny Pina's bases-clearing double, but remained in the dugout when the Brewers took the field for the next half inning. It's likely that Shaw is receiving further evaluation for the injury, so the team should have an update on his condition after the contest. Hernan Perez came off the bench to replace Shaw at third base.
More News
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Rejoins lineup Monday•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Dealing with slight back discomfort•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Receives rare day off Sunday•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Sets new career high in home runs•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Hits 15th bomb Sunday•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Powers Brewers to win Thursday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...