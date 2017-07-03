Shaw was removed from Monday's game against the Orioles in the top of the third inning due to a left hand injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Shaw looked to be in pain after he was struck on the hand by a pitch during his second-inning at-bat, but after consulting with the team trainer, he was initially allowed to stay in the contest and take his base. He later came around to score on Manny Pina's bases-clearing double, but remained in the dugout when the Brewers took the field for the next half inning. It's likely that Shaw is receiving further evaluation for the injury, so the team should have an update on his condition after the contest. Hernan Perez came off the bench to replace Shaw at third base.