Shaw went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs scored during Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Shaw continues to build on his breakout campaign while proving to be one of the best late-round fliers of the 2017 draft season. He's now up to a .289/.345/.544 slash line with 15 homers, 53 RBI, seven stolen bases and 37 runs.

