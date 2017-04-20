Brewers' Travis Shaw: Homers again Wednesday
Shaw went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's loss to Chicago.
It's been a feast-or-famine start to the year for Shaw, as 11 of his 14 hits have gone for extra bases en route to a .237 batting average and .593 slugging percentage. As long as you can live with the potential anchor to your batting average, there is plenty to like about Shaw. He's locked into the heart of a promising lineup, and Miller Park is a favorably hitting environment. It's also a promising setup for daily contests.
