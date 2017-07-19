Shaw went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Pirates.

Shaw totaled just one hit -- albeit a home run -- in the first three games after the All-Star break, but he notched five over his last two games to raise his batting average eight points to .299. Shaw is tied for sixth in the NL with 69 RBI and his holding his own against left-handers, so expect him to continue playing nearly every day at third base.