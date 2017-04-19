Brewers' Travis Shaw: Huge performance Tuesday
Shaw went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, a stolen base, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Cubs.
Both doubles came off Chicago left-hander Brett Anderson, and while Shaw didn't had a severe platoon split during his time in Boston it's still an encouraging sign for anyone who picked up shares in the third baseman expecting him to get a full-time role in Milwaukee. Shaw's now slashing .241/.305/.574 with three homers and 11 RBI through 14 games this season.
