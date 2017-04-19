Shaw went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, a stolen base, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Cubs.

Both doubles came off Chicago left-hander Brett Anderson, and while Shaw didn't had a severe platoon split during his time in Boston it's still an encouraging sign for anyone who picked up shares in the third baseman expecting him to get a full-time role in Milwaukee. Shaw's now slashing .241/.305/.574 with three homers and 11 RBI through 14 games this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories