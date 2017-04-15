Shaw is not in the Brewers' starting lineup Saturday against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

It will mark the first time this season that Shaw hasn't started. With southpaw Brandon Finnegan taking the mound for Cincinnati, the lefty slugger will give way to Hernan Perez at the hot corner. Shaw has cooled off after a hot start, batting .214, but still ranks second on the team with seven RBI.