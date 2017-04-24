Shaw is not in Monday's lineup against the Reds.

Considering that the Brewers are facing a lefty in Amir Garrett, it makes sense why the left-handed-hitting Shaw was given the day off in favor of Hernan Perez. He is a good bet to return to the hot corner when Milwaukee faces off against Scott Feldman on Tuesday.

