Brewers' Travis Shaw: Out of Monday's lineup
Shaw is not in Monday's lineup against the Reds.
Considering that the Brewers are facing a lefty in Amir Garrett, it makes sense why the left-handed-hitting Shaw was given the day off in favor of Hernan Perez. He is a good bet to return to the hot corner when Milwaukee faces off against Scott Feldman on Tuesday.
