Brewers' Travis Shaw: Pops third homer in as many days Thursday
Shaw cracked a three-run homer in the Brewers' 7-5 victory over the Cardinals on Thursday.
This marked the third game in a row that the 27-year-old homered in, as well as the fourth time in his last five games. After Thursday's smashing performance, Shaw raised his batting average to a passable .254 mark while his OPS elevated to .944. He also is making contact at a surprisingly solid 81 percent rate, and his .239 BABIP even suggests that he's been the victim of some bad luck in the early going.
