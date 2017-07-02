Shaw is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Shaw's impressive campaign has shown no signs of slowing down recently, but he'll receive a well-earned day of rest ahead of the team's series finale against Dan Straily and the Marlins. It'll be his first day off since May 25; Hernan Perez will draw the start in his stead.

