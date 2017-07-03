Shaw (back) will man third base and bat cleanup Monday against the Orioles.

Shaw was sidelined for Sunday's series finale against the Marlins with back discomfort, but his absence from the lineup was precautionary more than anything else and he was never considered at risk of missing extended action. While Shaw likely won't make for an appealing DFS target in the lefty-on-lefty matchup with Orioles starter Wade Miley, fantasy owners in weekly leagues can probably feel comfortable activating the third baseman now that he's officially back in the lineup.