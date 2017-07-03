The Brewers relayed that Shaw, who was pulled from Monday's game against the Orioles in the top of the third inning with a left hand injury, exited for precautionary reasons, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Shaw was initially allowed to stay in the game after taking a pitch to the left hand during his second-inning at-bat, ultimately coming around to score. While it sounds like Shaw has avoided any structural damage to the hand and isn't dealing with any overwhelming soreness, the Brewers held a seven-run lead entering the third inning, so there was little incentive to keep the 27-year-old in the game while he wasn't at full strength. So long as Shaw is able to complete batting practice Tuesday without incident, he should rejoin the lineup for the second game of the series.