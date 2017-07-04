Shaw (hand) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles.

Shaw was forced to exit Monday's game after being struck in the hand with a pitch, but later declared he would return Tuesday after his X-rays came back negative. He's been the most consistent offensive force for the first-place Brewers this season, so this is clearly a big break for the Crew. Shaw has struggled against scheduled starter Ubaldo Jimenez, however, going 1-for-11 with five strikeouts and zero extra-base hits.