Shaw went 2-for-3 with a homer, a walk and two runs against the Reds on Wednesday.

He's now homered in three straight games; similarly promisingly, Shaw has also drawn a walk in four consecutive contests. It's been a breakout year for Shaw, as Wednesday's homer set a new career high already (17), and he already has a career-best seven steals in his back pocket too. If he can maintain anything even vaguely resembling his current pace, he'll blow away all his career highs before the season's out.