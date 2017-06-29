Brewers' Travis Shaw: Sets new career high in home runs
Shaw went 2-for-3 with a homer, a walk and two runs against the Reds on Wednesday.
He's now homered in three straight games; similarly promisingly, Shaw has also drawn a walk in four consecutive contests. It's been a breakout year for Shaw, as Wednesday's homer set a new career high already (17), and he already has a career-best seven steals in his back pocket too. If he can maintain anything even vaguely resembling his current pace, he'll blow away all his career highs before the season's out.
More News
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Hits 15th bomb Sunday•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Powers Brewers to win Thursday•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Pops 11th homer in doubleheader nightcap•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Reinstated Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Remains out Sunday•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...