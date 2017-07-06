Brewers' Travis Shaw: Sits versus left-hander
Shaw is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Chicago.
Shaw will get the day off after starting the past three days at third base with the team going up against southpaw Mike Montgomery. In his place, Hernan Perez draws the start at the hot corner while batting fifth.
