Shaw's (hand) X-rays came back negative and he said that he'll play Tuesday against the Orioles, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

This is good news, as the initial tests seem to confirm that Shaw avoided a potentially more serious injury. While Shaw says he's good to go, the Brewers may still decide to hold him out as precaution. Either way, it doesn't sound like he's expected to miss much, if any, time at all.