Brewers' Trent Clark: Attempting to stay healthy and productive in 2017
Clark, 20, is 4-for-23 (.174) with one home run, two RBI and one steal through six games for High-A Carolina.
Clark spent a large chunk of last season at High-A on the disabled list battling hamstring issues, which sapped his stolen base potential. A first-round selection in the 2015 draft, the center fielder oozes athleticism and has above-average speed, but he still has to work on his plate discipline. He remains a raw product with significant upside.
