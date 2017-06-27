Brewers' Trent Clark: Still finding his way at High-A
Clark, 20, is hitting .226/.363/.350 with six home runs, 26 RBI and 16 steals through 69 games for High-A Carolina.
The toolsy Clark has a low average and 73 strikeouts in 69 games, though he has also shown he is not afraid to take a walk. In addition, he is on pace for double-digit home runs and 25-plus steals. If Clark could somehow get his average up, his stock as a prospect would skyrocket.
More News
-
Brewers' Trent Clark: Underwhelming batting average at High-A•
-
Brewers' Trent Clark: Attempting to stay healthy and productive in 2017•
-
Brewers' Trent Clark: Returns from hamstring injury•
-
Brewers' Trent Clark: On minor league DL with undisclosed injury•
-
Brewers' Trent Clark: Back in action for Brewers' Low-A squad•
-
Brewers' Trent Clark: Out 2-to-3 weeks•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....