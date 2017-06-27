Clark, 20, is hitting .226/.363/.350 with six home runs, 26 RBI and 16 steals through 69 games for High-A Carolina.

The toolsy Clark has a low average and 73 strikeouts in 69 games, though he has also shown he is not afraid to take a walk. In addition, he is on pace for double-digit home runs and 25-plus steals. If Clark could somehow get his average up, his stock as a prospect would skyrocket.