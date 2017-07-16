Bortnick has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Brewers.

Bortnick will begin his time with the Brewers in Triple-A Colorado Springs. The 30-year-old last played with Triple-A Toledo in Detroit's system during the 2016 season, hitting .222/.327/.356 with one home run and six RBI in 17 games. Bortnick will serve as organizational depth in the infield moving forward.