The Yankees traded Webb to the Brewers on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

It hasn't yet been revealed what's going to the Yankees in the swap, but Webb will give the Brewers bullpen depth. The 26-year-old left-hander has posted a 4.50 ERA in six innings this season, striking out five and walking four. Webb holds a career 3.40 ERA with an 11-7 record over 99 appearances in parts of four seasons at the Triple-A level.