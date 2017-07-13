Brewers' Tyler Webb: Sent to Triple-A after trade
The Brewers assigned Webb to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday.
After he was acquired from the Yankees for first baseman Garrett Cooper, Webb will occupy a spot in the Sky Sox bullpen until he's needed at the highest level.
