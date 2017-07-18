Webb was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

The left-hander allowed a run in both of his appearances after being acquired from the Yankees, so he'll head back to the minors for more seasoning. There aren't a ton of southpaws in Milwaukee's relief corps, so there's a decent chance that Webb could return to the majors when another lefty is needed. Michael Blazek was recalled to fill his spot in the major-league bullpen.