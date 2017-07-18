Brewers' Tyler Webb: Shuttled to minors
Webb was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
The left-hander allowed a run in both of his appearances after being acquired from the Yankees, so he'll head back to the minors for more seasoning. There aren't a ton of southpaws in Milwaukee's relief corps, so there's a decent chance that Webb could return to the majors when another lefty is needed. Michael Blazek was recalled to fill his spot in the major-league bullpen.
More News
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...