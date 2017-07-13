Webb will be joining the Brewers prior to Friday's game against Philadelphia.

Webb was traded to Milwaukee on Thursday after spending the last four years with the Yankees. During seven appearances on the mound this season, he has given up three earned runs off three hits and four walks, while striking out five in six innings of work. The left-hander will serve as an important piece of Milwaukee's bullpen moving forward, and could see some high-leverage work depending on how he fares in his first couple of outings with the club.