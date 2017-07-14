Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Back in action at Double-A level
Taylor (hamstring) is 3-for-13 (.231) over five games since joining Double-A Biloxi.
Taylor missed the early part of this season while recovering from a hamstring strain, but he returned to game action with the Brewers' Arizona League squad in late June and has not experienced any setbacks since. Taylor was once one of the Brewers' top prospects, but he struggled with the bat the last couple years, and will look to get back on track over the rest of the current campaign.
