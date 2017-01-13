Peralta and the Brewers avoided arbitration on Friday with a $4.275 million deal, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.

Peralta posted a career-worse 4.86 ERA in 127.2 innings in 2016, but will still get a significant pay raise through the arbitration system. However, the 27-year-old will likely need to turn things around in 2017 lest the rebuilding Brewers deem him and his salary expendable.

