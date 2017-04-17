Brewers' Wily Peralta: Beats Reds with quality start Sunday
Peralta (3-0) earned his third win in as many tries Sunday against the Reds, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks across six innings. He struck out one.
Peralta needed just 79 pitches en route to a quality start, pumping in first-pitch strikes to 16 of 23 batters and inducing 10 groundball outs. His only blemish came on a two-run homer to Eugenio Suarez in the fourth inning, but he retired seven of the final nine batters he faced from that point on. Peralta has been a pleasant surprise this season after struggling a year ago and will take a 2.65 ERA along with his perfect record into Friday's start against the Cardinals.
