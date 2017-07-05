Brewers' Wily Peralta: Begins rehab assignment Wednesday

Peralta (calf) will start his rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

It has been exactly two weeks since Peralta landed on the DL with a right calf strain, and the right-hander has progressed smoothly during his time on the mend. Peralta is in line for a few rehab games while he looks to shake off the rust and return to form following his rough batch of outings prior to going down with this injury. It is uncertain which role Peralta will take on once he returns to the Brewers, but he could slide back into a middle-relief spot after the All-Star break, barring any setbacks during his rehab appearances.